Gordon Ramsay Hilariously Asks Daughter Holly's Boyfriend Adam Peaty About His Retirement Plans After Paris Olympics 2024

Gordon Ramsay has never hesitated to express his opinions about his kids’ partners, and his recent conversation with Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty was no different. On July 26, BBC Sports aired a conversation between Ramsay and Peaty, who is not only a decorated athlete but also Gordon’s daughter Holly’s boyfriend.

While they talked about Peaty’s Olympic trip to Paris to swim in the men’s 100 breaststroke beginning July 27th, Ramsay could not help but delve into some mischief. When Ramsay asked Peaty whether he would contemplate retiring after these Games, which were his third Olympics, Peaty was non-committal, responding, "Who knows?"

Ramsay, with his infamous cheeky smile, tried teasing Peaty about trying to avoid answering questions; this had Ramsay stating, “You’re smiling; I’m not going to give you the pleasure of it; I’m not gonna do it; you’re setting traps.”

Gordon Ramsay's advice to Adam Peaty before the Paris Olympics

Gordon Ramsay was not very diplomatic when it came to making fun of Adam Peaty, who is currently in a relationship with his daughter Holly. Smiling and laughing, Ramsay said, “You’re full of s---. You’re definitely not retiring.” He then went on to say, “Don’t f--- this up.” Again, Peaty took it well and said, “No pressure!”

Advertisement

However, it was not before discussing Peaty’s preparation for the Paris Olympics that is about to take place seriously. He told me how he would think of happy things, such as spending time with Holly and his son George or remaining positive and expectant until the race starts.

Gordon Ramsay’s soft spot: The chef's sweet side emerges as he reflects on his parenting style

Despite his reputation as a strict man, Gordon Ramsay seems to have a soft spot for Holly’s boyfriend, Adam Peaty. Ramsay expressed his appreciation with phrases like "well done" and "thank you," which changed the mood, and told Holly, “You’ve got a big heart; you take things personally like I do.”

Gordon Ramsay’s approach to his daughters’ partners has evolved over the years. He and his wife have six children: Megan, 26; Jack, 24; Tilly, 22; Oscar, 5; and the youngest, Jesse, who is just 8 months old. In a 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ramsay mentioned that he teases the men who date his daughters, admitting that he can be a bit mischievous.

Advertisement

Paternal worries and a hilarious dig at daughter Megan's high school boyfriend, Byron

Gordon Ramsay may be harsh to his subordinates and sometimes even rude to his customers, but he does love his daughters. He talked of how he wished his daughters to be well taken care of and how they would help each other, though he continued to express the normal paternal concern with how his daughters relate.

He told them about Megan, who is back together with her high school sweetheart, Byron, after a separation. Ramsay did not shy away from his words, as he said that, at first, he found Byron to be a bit wet and pathetic to his taste. With a move of his head sideways but eyeing me seriously, he quipped, “I want to kill the little f—er, I kid you not. ”

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Here Are All The Performers To Have Graced This Year's Event; From Lady Gaga To Celine Dion