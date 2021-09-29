Gordon Ramsay RECALLS cooking his best meal for Princess Diana; Calls her most 'gracious' royal family member

Gordon Ramsay had the sweetest things to say about late Princess Diana as he recalled meeting her at his restaurant in the 1990s. During the recent episode of his Greek food travel show, the celebrity chef discussed one of the best meals he's ever made and it happened to be for the Princess of Wales. Affectionately referring to her as "Lady Di", Ramsay described what it was like meeting her in the episode.

According to The Independent, on Monday's episode of Gordon, Gino, and Fred Go Greek, the chef recalled the best meal he's ever made during his illustrious career as a restaurateur. When asked Gino D'Acampo, on what was the best meal he ever made, Ramsay responded saying, "Cooking for Lady Di once."

While Ramsay not only described the meal he had prepared for Princess Diana during her visit to the London-based restaurant Aubergine in the 1990s, the chef further also went on to describe her as "beautiful." He further sang high praises by comparing Greece's scenic beauty to her and said, "I mean, here's renowned as the supermodel of the islets — Santorini — and she, by far, was one of the most gracious members of the royal family I've ever met", via The Independent.

There's no denying that much like everyone else who met her, Ramsay too was beyond impressed by Princess Diana's grounded nature. Previously, in an interview with Daily Mail in 2016, the celebrity chef had mentioned how Lady Di was normal and had no airs when she visited the restaurant where he worked as a head chef back in the day.

