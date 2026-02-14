Gordon Ramsay Warns Brooklyn Beckham Amid Family Feud, Reveals Truth About Victoria’s Dance: ‘Remember Where You Came From’

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is reacting to the ongoing fight between David and Victoria Beckham and their child, Brooklyn. Following the oldest son’s 6-page rant accusing his parents of trying to control his life and creating a rift between him and wife Nicola Peltz, another one of the attendees of the wedding has stepped up to clarify that nothing ‘salacious’ went down on the dance floor between the mother and son duo. He also offered words of advice for the young chef, placing his trust in friend David Beckham to get the family back together.

Brooklyn Beckham vs family feud gets a new perspective from Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is spilling the tea, and honestly, it’s not quite as scalding as people expected it to be. Speaking to The Sun about the ongoing Beckham family feud, he shared the truth from the Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz wedding and pointed out that the groom’s mom, Victoria, definitely did not do anything out of order, “There was nothing salacious. There was nothing inappropriate. Everyone was having fun, having a dance.” He added that she’s definitely upset over her son’s behavior, but her ‘great sense of humour’ will have her sorted out soon enough.

He further shared some words of advice for the young one, who he is sure will take a good look at himself and realize what his parents mean to him, ”He’s desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from Brooklyn. It’s such a good thing to do. But remember where you came from.”

Putting things into perspective, he made sure the photographer aspirant was aware that his parents don’t have all the time in the world and that the ‘penny’ with his wife Nicola will surely drop one day, ”You’re half mum, half dad. And you’re an amazing young man. But, boy, they’ve done more for you than anyone did in your entire life.”

Moreover, he shared that the footballer is seeking ways to solve the family issue, ”Time’s going to be the best healer, and David will absolutely get that relationship back on track.” Brooklyn has yet to speak directly about these remarks as of now.

