'Gossip channels that encourage...': When Florence Pugh opened up about her dislike for Paparazzi

Florence Pugh, a rising star in the entertainment world, has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Known for her exceptional acting range and versatility, Pugh has taken on diverse roles in both independent films and major blockbusters. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Amy March in Greta Gerwig's Little Women, earning an Oscar nomination for her performance. With her captivating presence on screen and her commitment to her craft, Florence Pugh has established herself as a promising talent in the industry, poised to leave an indelible mark in the years to come.

Florence Pugh shares her dislike for paparazzi

Back in 2022, Little Women star Florence Pugh who recently starred in Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece, Oppenheimer once opened up about her hatred for paparazzi during her interview with Harper Bazaar . While divulging on dating actor-director Zach Braff in 2019 with a 21-year age gap, she reflected her experience as cruel and invasive. She said, “Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong. I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show.”

Florence Pugh on dating Zach Braff

During the conversation, Pugh also talked about her breakup with Braff adding, “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on. We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

