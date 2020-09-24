Gossip Girl: After Leighton Meester’s baby news, THIS is the next GG alum who’s having a child

After Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester’s baby announcement, another Gossip Girl has announced some exciting baby news. Jessica Szohr who played Vanessa Abrams on the show just confirmed that she is expecting her first baby.

After Leighton Meester, another Gossip Girl alum has some exciting baby news! Jessica Szohr took to her Instagram on Wednesday (September 23) to announce that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brad Richardson.

“Full of joy!” the 35-year-old actress wrote along with a photo of herself laughing, while Brad goes to give her tiny bump a kiss. It’s unclear how long Jessica and Brad have been together. The first time Jessica shared a pic with Brad was in April 2019 at the 2020 Stagecoach Festival.

In case you missed it, it was just revealed that Jessica‘s Gossip Girl co-star Leighton Meester had recently welcomed a baby! Leighton’s husband Adam Brody confirmed the news last week in a Twitch stream.

Adam joined Hold the Phone TV’s The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular to play trivia games. And at one point confirmed that he and Leighton recently welcomed their second child. “I have a new…yeah, since last I played I have a new kid,” he said, confirming their child is “a boy and he’s a dream, he’s a dream boy.”

