Gossip Girl alum Chace Crawford was offered to be a Chippendales dancer and here's how Blake Lively reacted

Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford was once offered to be a Chippendales dancer while he was working out at the gym. He recalls the whole incident and also added Blake Lively's reaction to it.
Chace Crawford became the poster boy for numerous teenagers and young adults back when Gossip Girl was airing. The international actor played Nate Archibald in the iconic CW show. While the series marked 13 years since it premiere over the weekend, and Sebastian Stan fanboyed over Chace from the pilot episode, Chace just revealed he was offered to be a Chippendales dancer's role while he was working out in his gym. He revealed the whole story during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and added Blake Lively's reaction to it. 

"I did turn [Chippendales] down. I lived in New York. It’s cold, I liked to work out in the gym in my building and usually, no one’s ever up there, except this one guy, he’d always be up there," he recalled. The actor initially thought he was a trainer. "He comes up to me one day, a bit of a close-talk, super nice by the way, but he’s like, ‘Are you like a model-type? Are you a model?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m kinda like a workout alone, no conversation type,’” Chace said. 

“I’m teasing. He was very nice," he added before continuing, "He asked me for some headshots, which I, you know, usually carry to the gym, but didn’t have them that day. He goes, ‘I do this boot camp. Would you like to try out for Chippendales?’” Speaking of Blake's reaction, Chace said the Gossip Girl star "loves" this story. Watch him narrate the whole incident in the video below: 

