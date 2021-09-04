Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick’s ‘infidelity’ forced his GF Tamara Francesconi to break things off?

Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick has reportedly split with his girlfriend of two years, Tamara Francesconi. The 34-year-old who played Chuck Bass on the popular show and the 24-year-old influencer reportedly called it quits this week.

The Daily Mail confirmed reports that it was the 24-year-old who called it quits with Ed. An insider also spoke to E! News and hinted that “rumours of infidelity” led Tamara to break up with Ed and that she’s now focused on “living a happy life.”

For those who don’t know, Tamara is a London-based influencer, in a previous interview Tamara admitted to being the “biggest Gossip Girl fan known to man.” She also said: “I watched it religiously twice a year. I swear to god I actually manifested him (Ed) in my life.”

In other news, back in June, Ed hinted at returning to GG reboot. With the news of the reboot making the headlines, none of the OG cast (barring Kristen Bell for she voiced but did not appear in the front of the camera) have confirmed their return. But back then, Ed actually hinted at reprising his role in the reboot. The actor took to social media to tease a big announcement is coming fans' way. The actor shared a black post with the words "xoxo" written in pink, reminding us of the show, with the caption, "Got a little something for you... Tomorrow 1pm.." He added, "Hint....xoxo," hinting at the announcement had something to do with Gossip Girl.

But to our surprise, Ed was only promoting some merchandise with GG’s inspired icons on it!

