Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick teases his Halloween costume is 'sorted' with an NSFW bathroom selfie

Halloween is right around the corner and just when everyone is scratching their brains when it comes to wearing the perfect costume, Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick seems to have "sorted" out his situation. The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a nude bathroom selfie while teasing fans that he may have found his Halloween costume after all and that'll be his birthday suit.

On Thursday the actor who famously played Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl posted a rather risque photo of himself as he appeared to be posing nude in his bathroom. Sharing the snap that has gotten the internet talking, Westwick wrote, "Well that's Halloween sorted." The photo showed Ed holding his phone in one hand and an Earth Bar smoothie in the other.

Fans of Westwick were quick enough to say that the photo was giving them absolute "Chuck Bass" vibes. In the photo, Westwick was seen flaunting his perfect physique that was noticed by his fans who couldn't stop gushing over how his workout routine that the actor has been vocal about and has even given a glimpse of on his Instagram before.

Take a look at Ed Westwick's post here:

Westwick like everyone is fond of the spooky holiday and has previously dressed up as interesting characters for Halloween bash. Back in 2019, the actor even attended the 9th annual Trick or Treats! Halloween party where he dressed up as a zombie as per E!

The holiday season has got everyone in the spirits and the Halloween celebrations have begun for everyone including the Kardashians who have been teasing their spooky decor in Instagram posts.

