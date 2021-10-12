THIS Gossip Girl alum just tied the knot with their longtime love; Find out WHO

Gossip Girl star Jason Gotay recently tied the knot with his longtime love Michael Hartung! Jason recently shot to fame while essaying the role of teacher Rafa Caparros in HBO’s revival series of Gossip Girl! This is no surprise as the duo has been teasing their wedding date on social media. On October 1, Jason wrote, “I marry this man in 10 days. I think I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Many of their friends and family shared pictures from their wedding ceremony, and the nuptials seemingly took place in upstate New York in the woods, and the grooms wore matching suits.

Back in August this year, the GG alum shared how he met Hartung. “As I entered the rehearsal studios and stepped into the elevator, I greeted a couple of friends who were also part of the Lost Boy band. As the elevator door began to close, one more boy jumped in just in time. I turned around and saw the most beautiful smile I’d ever seen, accompanied by bright blue eyes and a joy that lit up the room (well, elevator). This was Michael, the boy I was told to look out for, as we had a mutual friend who told us we would be working on Peter Pan together. I shook his hand and introduced myself, excited to get to know him. My friend, Sara, had told us that we were going to ‘just love each other.’ I didn’t realize until later just how on-the-nose she was about that,” Jason told Brides magazine.

