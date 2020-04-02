Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester pregnant with baby no 2, months after Blake Lively welcomes her third kid

Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester is expecting her second child with Adam Brody. Photos of the actress with her baby bump surfaced online months after her co-star Blake Lively welcomed her third child with Ryan Reynolds.

Hey Upper East Siders, there's going to be a new baby on the block. Leighton Meester aka the popular Blair Waldorf is expecting her second baby with husband Adam Brody. The news of her second pregnancy comes a few months after her Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively welcomed her third daughter with Ryan Reynolds. Leighton hasn't officially announced her pregnancy. However, in pictures shared by Daily Mail, the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump during a stroll with Adam and their child.

In the photos, Leighton sported a pair of black overalls with a grey tee for her walk. The star tied her hair up into a messy bun and sported a pair of black sunglasses. While Leighton had her hands around her waist during the walk, The O.C. star was pushing the stroller with their four-year-old daughter Arlo Day Brody seated in it.

In a GQ interview last year, Adam revealed his wife is more of a private person. "I don't seek publicity but if I'm sitting next to you on the subway, I'll tell you everything about me. We're homebodies. We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don't seek out promotion in that way," he said. "I'm not s--tting on anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it. But we've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media," he added.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds has the most 'Ryan Reynolds' response when asked if he has watched Blake Lively's Gossip Girl

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More