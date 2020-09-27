Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester takes a dig at ‘hateful dictator’ Donald Trump; Asks fans to vote him out

Former Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester recently took to Instagram to call out current US President Donald Trump, she also asked fans to join her vote Trump out of office.

Leighton Meester recently shared a message for fans ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The former Gossip Girl star who just welcomed her second baby with husband Adam Brody used her music to convey her feelings. The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing “Edelweiss” from the musical The Sound of Music.

Leighton explained, “In The Sound of Music, Captain von Trapp sings ‘Edelweiss’ to his beloved country as it’s being taken over by fascism. It’s my solemn duty and honour to join you all in voting this hateful, would-be dictator and all his enablers out of office on November 3rd.” While she didn’t name him, Leighton was clearly talking about voting out President Trump.

In case you missed it, this week, Leighton‘s husband Adam Brody also reunited with former Gilmore Girls co-star Keiko Agena to do an Instagram Live about voting. The former co-stars and on-screen couple reunited to discuss the ways in which they’re getting involved ahead of the November presidential election. “You know, lately it’s been this constant dichotomy of enjoying my life and also freaking out and pulling my hair over the state affairs of the world and our country right now, and kind of trying to do both,” Adam shared with Keiko.

