Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester welcomes second baby with husband Adam Brody; Latter says ‘he’s a dream boy’

Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody have just become parents again! The 34-year-old Gossip Girl alum and the 40-year-old The O.C. actor welcomed their second child together, Adam confirmed in a Twitch stream earlier in the week. Adam joined Hold the Phone TV’s The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular to play trivia games. And at one point confirmed that he and Leighton recently welcomed their second child.

“I have a new…yeah, since last I played I have a new kid,” he said, confirming their child is “a boy and he’s a dream, he’s a dream boy.”

Adam and Leighton started dating in 2013 and got married in February of 2014. They have a daughter, Arlo Day, 5. Leighton recently opened up about working with her husband Adam on Single Parents, saying she’s happy that she gets to spend time with her “baby daddy” on- and off-screen. In an interview with ET about the duo working together, she said: “Sometimes I’ll be like, ‘Oh yeah, I forgot I’m married to you.’ But it’s been really nice having him here. He’s very much a part of the family.”

Leighton went on to say that Adam is nothing like the character he plays on the show--Single Parents. “On the show, he’s such a little dummy and it’s very cute and he’s very handsome,” Leighton explained. “And in real life that’s 98 percent not true. He’s mostly, totally, like a grown-up.”

