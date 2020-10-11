Gossip Girl alum Michelle Trachtenberg aka Georgina Sparks is ENGAGED to talent agent Jay Cohen?

Michelle Trachtenberg who played Georgina Sparks on hit teen show Gossip Girl is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend of one year--talent agent Jay Cohen.

Michelle Trachtenberg reportedly has a new man in her life! The 34-year-old former Gossip Girl actress is dating and possibly engaged to talent agent Jay Cohen, according to Us Weekly. An insider told the outlet that Michelle and Jay, who is a partner at The Gersh Agency, have been “dating for over a year.”

On Thursday night (October 8), Michelle tricked fans into thinking she was engaged when she posted a photo of herself wearing an engagement ring. She captioned the pic, “I picked the right one… Now that I have your attention. I know @joebiden @kamalaharris and I will be very happy together. #vote.” Sarah Michelle Gellar commented on the photo, “My baby.” Michelle wrote back, “April fools day?.”

Jay has been an agent at Gersh since 2009 when he joined the firm to lead the Film Finance and Distribution division. Before becoming an agent, he was a film producer and he made the movies Bride Wars, Mad Money, and Two for the Money.

