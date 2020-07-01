Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley gives interesting anecdotes from his time while dating Blake Lively

Gossip Girl stars Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford recalled their days while filming Gossip Girl and Blake Lively was mentioned a couple of times.

Hello Upper East Siders, let's travel back in time to 2007 when Gossip Girl stars Penn Badgley and Blake Lively were in a relationship. Yes, we are aware that the two stars have moved on. Blake married Ryan Reynolds and having three babies with the Deadpool star. Whereas Penn is with Domino Kirk⁠e. But even if you aren't in the mood to look back into time, Penn and Chace Crawford will leave you reminiscing. The Gossip Girl alums were spotted discussing their time filming the iconic American television show and Blake was bound to come up.

The two stars got together, digitally, for Variety's new Actors on Actors edition where Penn revealed two hilarious incidents involving Blake. The first incident was brought up by Chace. The actor reminded Penn about his first iPhone. "Remember, ’07 was when the very first iPhone came out. I remember you got it. I remember you had it at a Halloween party. You had the first iPhone, and think about that now. I remember we were more about camera phones and this and that. There wasn’t social media," Chace said.

"Blake [Lively] got me that. I literally was like, “I don’t want this thing. It’s so cumbersome, and it has all these apps on it," Penn added. The duo went on to remember the days on the sets of GG when they received red carpet-like treatment. Chace and Penn revealed they have fond memories of a manager at the Palace.

"He’s the one—when Blake and I went [to the Palace] to eat, it was probably when we were shooting there. They had a grilled cheese sandwich there called the Gossip Girl Grilled Cheese Sandwich. And I was like, ‘You should just call it the Gossip Grill.’ And then he took the menu from me and went inside, changed the name right there, printed a different menu and handed me a new menu with my suggestion. And I was like, ‘Okay. This is a way to live,’” Penn revealed.

What was your favourite memory or gossip from the years that Gossip Girl was airing? Let us know in the comments below.

