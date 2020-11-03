  1. Home
Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley returns to filming You; Netflix recommends to ‘stay 6ft away from Joe Goldberg’

Penn Badgley recently returned to filming season 3 of his hit Netflix show You. The streaming platform confirmed this with a cheeky tweet. Scroll down to see what they said.
Penn Badgley recently returned to the sets of his cult-favourite show Netflix‘s You, as Joe Goldberg. The series kicked off production on season three this week and marked the occasion with a tweet that has the 36-year-old actor wearing a “Hello You” mask. “We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times,” the streaming service wrote along with the image. “YOU Season 3 is back in production.” The show You centres on Joe (Badgley), a former bookstore manager turned serial killer, as he pursues different love interests.

 

In case you missed it, Penn recently welcomed a baby in September. The 33-year-old You star’s wife Domino Kirke confirmed that she and Penn had welcomed their first child together with a picture on her Instagram Stories. Along with the image of the baby and Penn sleeping side by side in the bed, Domino also posted a painting of a red uterus on her feed. “His heart-shaped home #40dayspostpartum,” she captioned, seemingly confirming that their baby was a boy.

 

Domino has an older son, Cassius, whom she shares with musician Morgan O’Kane. She announced she was expecting a baby with Penn in February, sharing an image of her baby bump that was almost covering her feet. “On the road again,” she wrote at the time.  

 

