Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley signs off an interaction by saying XOXO in true Lonely Boy style

Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley recently signed off a fan interaction by saying XOXO, scroll down to see what he said exactly.

Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley was stopped by a fan and made a TikTok video to say happy birthday to a woman named “Serena,” and what he did next was amazing! “Happy birthday Serena,” the 34-year-old Gossip Girl said via People magazine, before adding in, “XOXO.” The XOXO is, of course, a reference to his famed television show Gossip Girl. There was a character on Gossip Girl named Serena van der Woodsen, which likely prompted the “XOXO” salute from Penn. The role of Serena was played by Blake Lively. If you missed it, Penn once revealed the gift he got from Blake while they were a couple on the set!

On the personal front, if you missed it, in September The 33-year-old You star’s wife Domino Kirke confirmed that she and Penn had welcomed their first child together with a picture on her Instagram Stories. Along with the image of the baby and Penn sleeping side by side in the bed, Domino also posted a painting of a red uterus on her feed. “His heart-shaped home #40dayspostpartum,” she captioned, seemingly confirming that their baby was a boy.

Domino has an older son, Cassius, whom she shares with musician Morgan O’Kane. She announced she was expecting a baby with Penn in February, sharing an image of her baby bump that was almost covering her feet. “On the road again,” she wrote at the time. “Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience,” she added.

