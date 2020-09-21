Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley WELCOMES first child; Wife Domino Kirke shares photo of the duo napping together

Gossip Girl’s former star Penn Badgley has just welcomed his first child with his wife of 3 years Domino Kirke. See photos of Penn napping with his newborn son below.

Penn Badgley is a dad! The 33-year-old You star’s wife Domino Kirke confirmed that she and Penn had welcomed their first child together with a picture on her Instagram Stories. Along with the image of the baby and Penn sleeping side by side in the bed, Domino also posted a painting of a red uterus on her feed. “His heart shaped home #40dayspostpartum,” she captioned, seemingly confirming that their baby was a boy.

Domino has an older son, Cassius, whom she shares with musician Morgan O’Kane. She announced she was expecting a baby with Penn in February, sharing an image of her baby bump that was almost covering her feet. “On the road again,” she wrote at the time.

“Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience,” she added.

The announcement comes just after the 13th Anniversary of Gossip Girl, and the 10th anniversary of Penn’s film with Emma Stone Easy A, which both starred Penn.

