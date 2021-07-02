  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Gossip Girl creator reveals why OG characters like Serena & Blair are missing from the upcoming series

Gossip Girl creator Joshua Safran recently discussed why the iconic characters from the 2007 show are missing from the new reboot. Scroll down to see what he said.
5909 reads Mumbai
Gossip Girl creator reveals why OG characters are missing from the series Gossip Girl creator reveals why OG characters like Serena & Blair are missing from the upcoming series
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As the new Gossip Girl’s release inches closer, fans are excited beyond measure but many were upset that the creators didn’t feature any cameos of the iconic original cast of the show. Now, in a chat with The Daily Beast, GG creator Joshua Safran addresses why key characters like Serena or Nate or Blair are missing from the highly-anticipated new show. “The decision was: Let’s get season 1 under our belt, and should we get season 2, we’ll have the chance to bring in cameos that are more than glorified cameos but actually give them storylines.” 

 

He added, “Hopefully we’ll get there and will reach out to the cast if that time comes and see if they’ll want to come. There are some cameos in season 1 from people on the original show, but not the series regulars.” 

 

Safran talked about why he didn’t want to have the leads from the original show appear in the first season. “The audience would never accept these [new] characters if they were in the shadow of the original characters. They’re already in the shadow of the original characters, but if the original characters were there with them in some way, why would you want to briefly get to know Zoya if you suddenly can see Nate?” he said.

 

He continued, “Also, this show is much bigger than the first show. It’s got 16 series regulars instead of seven, and 22 recurring instead of 12, so because the show is bigger, there isn’t enough screen time. If Blair showed up for two scenes, you’d say, ‘I want more Blair.’”

 

Also Read: Gossip Girl Reboot Trailer: Upper East Siders return with juicy scandals and Kristen Bell's iconic narrator

Credits :The Daily Beast

You may like these
Gossip Girl’s sequel series trailer OUT; Kristen Bell returns as narrator & mysterious blogger for the reboot
Leighton Meester Birthday: 5 times Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf was the best friend we never knew we needed
Gossip Girl: Ed Westwick reprises his role as Chuck Bass as he makes his Tik Tok debut; Fans go WILD
Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick stars opposite Louise Linton in a chaotic Wall Street movie; Me You Madness
Armie Hammer’s dig about getting FIRED from Gossip Girl goes viral amid scandal; Was Blake Lively the problem?
Gossip Girl: This GG alum just had her FIRST baby! Calls it ‘the most beautiful experiences of life’