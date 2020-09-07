Gossip Girl creator teases difference between the original series and reboot version: It's very, very queer

Revealing some juicy details to fans about the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot is creator Joshua Safran who revealed that majority of the characters in the reboot version will be diverse and/or queer in comparison to the original series. Read below for more details.

Welcome, Upper East Siders! It's time for some more juicy details to spill in regards to Gossip Girl reboot that takes place eight years after the events of the original series which starred Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf and Blake Lively as Serena Van Der Woodsen. While the OG cast making possible guest cameos in the reboot is up in the air, one cast member who is returning in Kristen Bell who voiced Gossip Girl. This time, we'll be introduced to a brand new cast featuring Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jonathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Jordan Alexander, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson and Zión Moreno.

Taking to Twitter for a candid chat about Gossip Girl reboot is creator Joshua Safran who answered several fan questions and in the process revealed many intriguing details about the upcoming show. When asked about the biggest difference between the original series and the reboot version which he's most proud of, Safran confessed, "The majority of characters being diverse and/or queer.," while teasing further, "It is very, very queer." When quizzed on whether the pandemic has led to changes in the script, Joshua disclosed, "Yes. We had to make a decision about whether COVID-19 exists in our world or doesn't, and if it does, when - then, now, soon? That required changes."

On how his writing process has been impacted since the coronavirus pandemic started, Safran admitted, "It actually afforded me time to catch up. As I've gotten older, my writing process has grown to take a little longer. So I was able to give more attention to the scripts. But conversely, the pandemic made it harder to write, so I went slower, but more thoughtfully."

As for the latest UES hotspots in the reboot, Joshua shared, "Well, this is definitely tricky at the moment, but we did our research pre-pandemic, so hopefully we've got some good new things to share!"

Meanwhile, Gossip Girl reboot will consist of 10 episodes while a recent report by Variety revealed that the upcoming series will start production in October in New York.

