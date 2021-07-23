Gossip Girl Ep 3: Priyanka Chopra & Jonas Brothers to Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie; Famous celebs NAME DROPPED

*SPOILERS ALERT* Rise and shine, Pinkvilla peeps! It's time to get you acquainted with the fabulous lives of the Upper East Siders. In Gossip Girl Ep 3, after the controversial events that occurred on GG Ep 2, there was plenty of scandalous drama to keep us on our toes, especially when it came to the steamy love triangle between Max (Thomas Doherty), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) and Aki (Evan Mock). However, there were several big name-drops as well that had our tongues wagging. From our desi girl to Brangelina, no one was spared!

In particular, it was Constance Billard's ultimate 'trio' girl squad - Julien (Jordan Alexander), Luna (Zión Moreno) and Monet (Savannah Smith) - who mentioned these famous personalities, in quirky jabs, right at the beginning of the episode. Interestingly, The Americans, the popular spy series starring real-life couple Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys was also hilariously mentioned by Constance Billards' teacher Jordan (Adam Chanler-Berat), who along with fellow colleagues Kate (Tavi Gevinson), Reema (Rana Roy) and Wendy (Megan Ferguson) are in fact, Gossip Girl.

Nevertheless, here are the famous celebs who got name-dropped on Gossip Girl Ep 3 below:

Priyanka Chopra and Jonas Brothers

Between "truffle hunting with the Italian Prime Minister's son" and "yachting with the last Shah of Iran's grandson," Julien has indulged in some uneventful trysts to fill the void of ex-boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown), who is currently dating her half-sister Zoya (Whitney Peak). Amongst these rendezvous, Julien "even shared a green juice with the Bonus Jonas" aka Frankie Jonas, according to GG. "All he could talk about was how PeeCee told him he was cuter than Joe and Kevin combined," Julien quipped about her supposed date with Frankie, referring to Priyanka by her nickname along with Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Only Jonas who didn't get a name-drop, Chopra's lovebug Nick Jonas!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

While trying to convince a reluctant Julien how she needs a man to be relevant again with Luna stating, "You don't have to like them, you just have to date them," Monet gives an example of how contrasting life has been for Brad and Angelina professionally after Brangelina headed for a heartbreaking divorce in September 2016."Jules, I hate to say this to you because f**k the patriarchy, right?! But the men always win this. Brad Pitt is ancient, yet he wins an Oscar for showing his desiccated abs while a still prime Angelina disappears a Disney witch," Monet quips referencing to Pitt winning his first Oscar for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood while Jolie starred in and as Disney's Maleficent movies

Millie Bobby Brown

In a bid to make Luna and Monet understand that she really doesn't need to cling to a man to be an influencer, Julien argues, "Maybe it doesn't have to be about a man. Millie Bobby Brown isn't defined by who she dates," to which Luna quips, "Millie Bobby Brown is pre-sexual."

We're loving all the pop culture references and can't wait to see what else GG has up its sleeves in the upcoming five episodes!

Which famous celeb name-drop had you pause and gawk at in Gossip Girl Ep 3? Which famous celebrity do you wish would get a name-drop on Gossip Girl and why/how? Share your personal picks and wildest scenario theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Gossip Girl Ep 4 drops next week on July 29.