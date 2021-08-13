Gossip Girl Ep 6 Takeaways: Audrey, Aki & Max give in; Julien, Zoya & Obie's love triangle takes a new turn

*SPOILERS ALERT* Rise and shine, Pinkvilla peeps! This week's Gossip Girl episode was its juiciest yet, kicking off where Gossip Girl Ep 5 left us, and that's thanks to two love triangles reaching a heated cliffhanger. On one hand, Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) got a helping hand, not just from her boyfriend Aki (Evan Mock) but, Max (Thomas Doherty) as well. On the other hand, Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Obie (Eli Brown) kiss as the latter's relationship with Zoya (Whitney Peak) reaches a boiling point.

Let's not forget the most hated teacher of Constance; not Kate (Tavi Gevinson, who continues getting cosy with Zoya's dad Nick (Jonathan Fernandez)), Jordan (Adam Chanler-Berat) or Wendy (Megan Ferguson) but, Rafa (Jason Gotay), who tries every nasty tactic possible to get back into Max's pants though to no avail. There's also the introduction to Obie's mother Helena (Lyne Renée) and Aki's parents Mr. and Mrs. Menzies (Malcom McDowell and Hetienne Park) as they add more drama to an already dramatic turn of events. Oh, did we forget to mention, there's also a protest involved!

Here are five takeaways from Gossip Girl Ep 6:

Audrey, Aki & Max give in to their temptation

Aki and Max go out of their way to be by Audrey's side (Aki brings her a fresh change of clothes and Max even cooks!) as she becomes her chaotic, out of control self while caring for her mom Kiki. However, after an emotional embrace with her mom, knowing she's going to get the help she so desperately needs, Audrey, thinks about herself and the two men in life. To celebrate Aki and Max's close assistance, Audrey sets up an intimate dinner for the trio. And as fans have been anticipating, Audrey, Aki and Max let go of their inhibitions and give in to the temptation of each other.

Julien becomes the thorn in Zoya & Obie's already dwindling relationship

When it comes to another love triangle, Zoya and Obie begin to realise that the image they had of each other in their minds was far from reality. This statement is set in stone when Obie's dominant mom Helena arrives in town. Zoya is surprised to know about this from GG and not her own boyfriend and on Julien's persistence, she crash lands into the Bergmann's and Menzies' luxurious dinner party. However, her liberal views come in the way and make things awkward, leaving Obie embarrassed as he's not used to standing up to his mother.

Nevertheless, after a heated argument with Zoya and realising how Julien has changed her ways and wants to be much more than just an influencer, albeit, on her dad's Davis' (Luke Kirby) nudging, Obie lands up outside Julien's apartment. During their conversation, it's made known that both Julien and Obie still have unresolved feelings for the other but the former asks the latter to leave. With Julien's pep talk encouraging him, Obie enthusiastically protests outside his own mom's property to save the homeless shelter from being broken down.

Seeing his Instagram Live, both Julien and Zoya enthusiastically end up at the protests to surprise Obie. However, Julien arrives just before Zoya and seeing the two together with placards in hand and happier smiles infuriates the latter. As Zoya storms of, Julien follows right after and when the latter confronts her half-sister asking if she still loves Obie, the former says she does and counters if Zoya herself does. Zoya begrudgingly walks off. When the police arrive and start teargassing at the protesters, on Helena's calling and after Obie finally defies his mom, Obie and Julien run away to a secluded alley and kiss.

Side Note: While Luna (Zión Moreno) had limited scenes but stole the episode when it comes to her fashion game and even name-dropping Gigi Hadid and her 2019 Chanel fashion show runway crasher incident, Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) was completely MIA, much to GG fans' chagrin. However, we can't wait for her iconic comeback!

Aki is forced to come out because of his own father

During the same protest, Aki's father Mr. Menzies does his own son nasty deed and outs Aki as gay in public. This was done because he and his publication were deemed homophobic and in order to save his own butt, Mr. Menzies made his son's sexuality collateral damage. Aki, who was stumped because he just found out why his dad was calling him to the protest site out of the blue, immediately clarified that he was bisexual before the press ignored him and followed after his father. Just before, Aki's mom Mrs. Menzies had tried to speak to her son about his sexuality but to no avail.

If you're intrigued to know how Aki's parents came to know, it was an accidental slip up by Audrey, during the closing of the heated dinner party from the night before. When Mr. Menzies and Zoya were arguing about whether he's homophobic or not, Aki exited the argument hastily. Audrey, who was already worried about her mother, blurted it out indirectly but was immediately guilty. In an interesting sequence towards the end of the episode, we see Mr. Menzies on a private jet leaving a voice message to Aki, apologising for what he did and that he'll always support him but to stay away from Julien. Ummm, what?

Rafa turns even more obsessed with Max

An obsessive Rafa continues his toxic, unhealthy pursuit of Max, who is over and done with his teacher. Because he doesn't get the submissive response he's expecting from Max, Rafa tries all and every way to oblige his student to come back to him. This includes tipping off Kate a false narrative about Max's visit to the hospital and meeting up with Max's step-dad Roy (John Benjamin Hickey), who doesn't indulge in his theatrics. After a truce chat with his step-dad, Max eventually takes matters into his own hands to end things for good with Rafa by sending an NSFW video of him and Rafa to GG. However, when Kate, Jordan and Wendy receive the scandalous DM, it's automatically deleted. Turns out, Kate did give GG's IG account access to Rafa. The teachers are nervous because they're not sure if Rafa knows they saw the video or not

Side Note: When it comes to the other teacher, Kate gives a schedule for herself, Jordan and Wendy, while going out for a dinner date with Zoya's dad Nick. A jealous Jordan, who was turned down by Kate, doesn't buy into Kate not liking Nick and just meeting him to obtain information about Zoya and Julien's deceased mom. Hence, Jordan lands up outside Nick's apartment and clicks a picture of the pair, posting it on Gossip Girl. When an irritated Kate confronts him, Jordan reminds her that they also have put posts of teachers to take away suspicion off of them. Ultimately, Kate does a rain check on Nick's another date invite much to the latter's dismay.

Cliffhanger ending

Since Ep 6 was Gossip Girl Part 1's finale, we were left with an epic cliffhanger of an ending as many burning questions arose: Will Max get into a committed relationship with Audrey and Aki? How will Rafa take revenge on Max and will he blackmail Kate, Jordan and Wendy since they now know the truth about his forbidden affair? Are Obie and Zoya done for good? Will Julien come clean to Zoya about kissing Obie or will GG present the shocking discovery on a silver platter for the public to consume as gossip fodder and create a rift between the half-siblings? Also, why did Aki's dad ask Aki to stay away from Julien of all people? Will Kate and Nick become a thing? Will GG's identity finally be revealed?

Gossip Girl Part 2 will be coming out only in November and this exciting episode has definitely left fans anxious to know how much more scandalous GG can get!

