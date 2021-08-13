Gossip Girl Ep 6 Twitter Reaction: Obie’s mom refuses to accept Zoya, Aki & Max lend helping hand to Audrey

The revamped Gossip Girl is finally underway and is releasing a new episode weekly, after a mixed review last week on their previous 4 episodes, looks like the sixth episode has managed to garner the pique on die-hard GG fans. Titled "Parentsite," this episode features lots of drama, scandals, and showdowns, in true GG style.

The highlights of the episode included, Zoya beginning to question Obie’s nature and nurture as his mother comes to town. Julien’s decision to take her brand to the next level taled her down a road of self-discovery. Kate’s struggles to find the balance between her personal and professional life, while Audrey is there for her mother in the hospital just as she always has been; with Aki and Max as supporters. Protests turn into riots over an issue with Aki’s wealthy father. Max has a heart-to-heart with his dad, Roy. As the plot thickens while heading into episode 7 next week, we look back at what GG fans thought of the second episode. Scroll down to see what Twitterati had to say.

zoya’s finally realizing that obie loves to open his mouth but hates to open his purse!!! #GossipGirl pic.twitter.com/H95zc4kJpD — Sarah (@badchromebook) August 5, 2021

The fact that Rafa told Max that none of his friends cared about him, just to get what he wanted…. THAT MAN MUST BE STOPPED !#GossipGirl pic.twitter.com/aewgstYIha — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ꜰʀᴏꜱᴛ (@iblamecurt) August 5, 2021

the new episode of #GossipGirl is one of the best episodes of television I’ve seen in years my god pic.twitter.com/zwPlXQtKmY — TheCrown⁷(@thecrownhome) August 12, 2021

nobody comforting aki at all like shit just gets done to him and he has to sit by himself and deal with it then go out and get disrespected by someone again i got something for each and every one of these evil people #GossipGirl pic.twitter.com/QkikyVjE1g — sami ☆ (@menziebaby) August 12, 2021

