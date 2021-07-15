Gossip Girl Episode 2 Twitter Reaction: Fans rave over Monet's plotting as they guess who among them is GG

Gossip Girl’s second episode is underway and fans had some thoughts on the reboot. Scroll down to see what netizens thought of the episode.

The revamped Gossip Girl is finally underway and is releasing a new episode weekly, after a mixed review last week on their opening episode, looks like the second episode has managed to garner the pique on die-hard GG fans. Titled "She's Having a Maybe" the episode, like most others of the show and its franchise, packs lots of drama and huge scandals on the Upper East side of New York. Constance Billard’s new batch will have you thrilled and on the edge of your seat throughout the episode as the newbie Zoya tries to set her footing with the elite, but they make it challenging.

Zoya’s newfound popularity in Constance isn’t taken very well by elites like Monet, Luna, Aki and the gang, the drama and plotting between the teens in overshadowed by the school’s annual parent-teacher conference and lack of parental supervision. As the plot thickens while heading into episode 3 next week, we look back at what GG fans thought of the second episode. Scroll down to see what Twitterati had to say.

One social media user tweeted: “Now…….I enjoyed the reboot of Gossip Girl (so far) …..I’m a little confused about the direction they chose with certain things but …overall waiting for the next episode chile.” While one said: “i want the friend group to start turning against each other like accusing aki of being gossip girl or something.”

One even joked: “​​I only believe in Monet and Luna's Supremacy. I need them to have a plot of their own asap #GossipGirl.” Another added: “Monet is hands down the most evil character in the show #GossipGirl.”

