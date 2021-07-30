Gossip Girl Episode 4 Twitter Review: Here’s what fans had to say about Zoya’s epic birthday bash

Gossip Girl reboot has released episode number 4, and fans are finally realizing how some of the characters are here to create drama in every possible way. The new episode brings in fresh troubles for Zoya, who didn’t quite want anything except fit in, and via a series of unwelcoming events, Luna and Monet have again come off as the antagonists of the show. While for Julien, despite being against bullying so many times, she falls for it again, and this time making sure Zoya finds herself pushed on the edge on her very eventful 15th birthday.

Titled, ‘Fire Walks With Z’, the latest episode shows Zoya wishing for a birthday where she goes unnoticed. She grieves about her mother, who died giving birth to her, but Obie and Gossip Girl are too far ahead in the plan of letting everyone know that it is a special day for the newcomer Zoya. Julien accepts the challenge of overshadowing Zoya by throwing a fundraiser on the very day and invites the latter to co-host. However, later Monet and Luna plan a perfectly cruel ending to Zoya’s birthday by showing a video of how Zoya was expelled from her old school.

While many fans on Twitter had expected more from episode 4, others are quite impressed with how certain situations have unfolded. One social media user tweeted, “so each week every @gossipgirl episode will be better than the previous episode? Man, this episode 4 made me feel A LOT. #GossipGirl.” Another user wished the episode had more content to ponder upon. “Episode 4 felt like such a filler episode, but it had its moments at the same time #GossipGirl," the tweet read.

Some fans have already chosen their favourite characters from the show. A Twitter user said, “Just finished episode 4 of #GossipGirl and omfg ITS SO AMAZING I LOVE IT! luna and monet needs to have an backstory immediately! Cant wait for ep5 [sic].” Another user wishing that the storyline does not revolve “in circles”, tweeted, “ok so finished episode 4 and this does get interesting. honestly, just wishing that the storyline doesn't go in circles after this ep but hoping for more interesting storylines outside of the relationships between certain characters."

