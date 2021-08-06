Gossip Girl Episode 5 Twitter Reaction: Fans go GAGA as Max & Audrey Hope dress up as Chuck & Blair

The revamped Gossip Girl is finally underway and is releasing a new episode weekly, after a mixed review last week on their previous 4 episodes, looks like the fifth episode has managed to garner the pique on die-hard GG fans. Titled "Hope Sinks," this episode follows Constance Billard (and their teachers’) Halloween celebration and while most hid behind their masks, many students were out to spread chaos in the open. Max Wolfe heated things up with Constance teacher Rafa, as the two were caught making out on school property, but they are yet to be exposed by GG.

Meanwhile, Julien's attempt at reiterating that she’s not a bad person continue after she humiliated the new girl Zoya. In an effort to save her crown from newbie Zoya, current Constance queen Julien teamed up with schemers Monet and Luna, the next contenders of the crown. While Obie defends and attacks for bringing a gun into Constance! The most memorable part of the episode remains the cast dressing up like the OG gang from 2007.

Max dresses up like Chuck Bass and Audrey Hope is Blair Waldorf 2.0 as the duo step out to a grand ball like the OG pair. As the plot thickens while heading into episode 6 next week, we look back at what GG fans thought of the second episode. Scroll down to see what Twitterati had to say.

One social media user gushed over this recreation and said: “zoya and julien dressing up as dan humphrey and chuck bass and recreating chair and derena <3” One poked fun at Rafa for having an affair with a student: “I just finished the newest #GossipGirl and I have so many things I want to say but the only thing that keeps going through my mind is Rafa saying “I don’t fuck my students” from a few eps ago I-”

Audrey aka this season’s new Blair, had a mom situation just like her predecessor, one Twitter user wrote: “audrey complaining about her mom’s situation with everyone and then sending aki angry cat emojis must be the cutest thing ever MY LITTLE MEOW MEOW I LOVE YOU #GossipGirl”

Also Read: Gossip Girl’s sequel series trailer OUT; Kristen Bell returns as narrator & mysterious blogger for the reboot