Gossip Girl: This GG alum just had her FIRST baby! Calls it ‘the most beautiful experiences of life’

Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr recently announced that she has finally welcomed her baby girl with her boyfriend Brad Richardson, their daughter’s name is Bowie Ella Richardson.

Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr and her boyfriend Brad Richardson have just welcomed their first child--a baby girl named Bowie Ella Richardson. Jessica took to Instagram to share the good news and said: “Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-21.” “This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn’t know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special.”

Jessica announced her pregnancy in late September 2020, “Full of joy!” the 35-year-old actress wrote along with a photo via Instagram of herself laughing, while Brad goes to give her tiny bump a kiss. It’s unclear how long Jessica and Brad have been together. The first time Jessica shared a pic with Brad was in April 2019 at the 2020 Stagecoach Festival.

If you missed it, it was just a few weeks ago that Jessica signalled that she might give birth early. The Gossip Girl actress took to her Instagram Story on New Year’s Eve aka December 31 and shared a few photos in honour of New Year’s Eve. She then shared a pic of what she was up to that night, which involved all cosying up in a robe at home. “Now snuggled up and 10 months preggers- wouldn’t change it for anything,” Jessica wrote. “There is a little silver lining in most things. Hope you found yours in the wild roars of 2020! Cheers to the new year!”

