Gossip Girl Part Two Trailer: Zoya and Julien are at loggerheads over Obie's dishonesty.

Gossip Girl Part 2 trailer has been released and it seems like Zoya and Julien have much to fight about! After a hiatus of 3 months, the series is finally back to entertain us during Thanksgiving. For starters, Obie's (Eli Brown) betrayal and dishonesty have led Zoya (Whitney Peak) to declare that her sister Julien (Jordan Alexander) means "nothing" to her.

While trying to prove that she isn't the one who has been on the wrong side, Julien tells Obie that "good people" can sometimes do "bad things" and realize it later. "What happened was just an echo...we're friends," Julien adds, to which he replies, "Friends do not do what we did."

As the trailer hints at Zoya finding out that her boyfriend has been cheating on her with her own sister, she considers Julien discontinues being friends with Julien. "There is no coming back from this," Zoya says. In another part of the trailer, things get complicated between Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), Max (Thomas Doherty) and Aki (Evan Mock).

The trailer also shares a sneak peek at how the 'Gossip Girl' has gained a lot of media attention, but no further information on the same has been provided in the video clip. Part 2 of the series might also deal with 'cancel culture' as a snippet in the trailer hints at someone being booed for their choices. "Sooner or later, we all go to war," a voice says.

Interestingly, the 2 minute and 10 seconds trailer plays Ariana Grande's 7 Rings throughout, and that sets the mood for Part 2 of the Gossip Girl reboot. Are you excited to witness the return of the dramatic Upper East Siders? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

