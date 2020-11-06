  1. Home
Gossip Girl reboot commences shooting in New York; Did Eli Brown and Whitney Peak shoot pilot scenes?

Gossip Girl reboot has finally started shooting and according to new pictures Eli Brown and Whitney Peak were seen shooting one of the pilot scenes. Scroll down for all the details.
A reboot of the beloved The CW series Gossip Girl is in the works for HBO Max according to pictures obtained by Just Jared, the shooting has commenced. The show reportedly began filming in New York City this week and two of the series’ young stars were seen shooting a scene on Thursday night (November 5). Eli Brown and Whitney Peak were seen exiting a building in the Big Apple and it looks like they possibly were on a dinner date in the scene.

 

For the unversed, Eli is known for his role on the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and the movie The F–k-It List, which is streaming on Netflix. Whitney was previously seen in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the movie Molly’s Game.  

 

In case you missed it, in September, it was reported that Kristen Bell who voiced Gossip Girl, will be returning to the reboot. This time, we'll be introduced to a brand new cast featuring Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jonathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Jordan Alexander, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson and Zión Moreno.

 

Taking to Twitter for a candid chat about Gossip Girl reboot is creator Joshua Safran who answered several fan questions and in the process revealed many intriguing details about the upcoming show. When asked about the biggest difference between the original series and the reboot version which he's most proud of, Safran confessed, "The majority of characters being diverse and/or queer.," while teasing further, "It is very, very queer." When quizzed on whether the pandemic has led to changes in the script, Joshua disclosed, "Yes. We had to make a decision about whether COVID-19 exists in our world or doesn't, and if it does, when - then, now, soon? That required changes."

 

ALSO READ: Gossip Girl creator teases difference between the original series and reboot version: It's very, very queer

Credits :Just Jared, Twitter

