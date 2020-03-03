Gossip Girl Reboot: Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak & more tapped to star in 10 episode series; DEETS INSIDE

The casting of Gossip Girl Reboot is finally set in motion as five actors including Emily Alyn Lind and Whitney Peak's names are now confirmed to be a part of the exciting project. Read below for more details.

Last year, news broke out that Gossip Girl was getting a Reboot version with a brand new cast! While we now have to say goodbye to Blair Waldorf, Serena Van Der Woodsen, Dan Humphrey, Chuck Bass and Nate Archibald, we will also be introduced to brand new characters from the Upper East Side. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the makers have now tapped five young actors as the new age S & B's of the world. Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay are the ones who are going to take the legacy of Gossip Girl forward!

While we already know that Kristen Bell will be back as the voiceover of Gossip Girl, we now have details of one of the titular characters. What we think will be similar to Blair's character, Emily will be playing the character of Audrey. Audrey is said to be in a long-term relationship with someone but is beginning to wonder what else might be out there. When it comes to the other characters, the details are still being kept under wraps.

Emily was seen in Ewan McGregor starrer Doctor Sleep while Whitney was seen in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Eli is no stranger to teen dramas with Pretty Little Liars under his repertoire while Jonathan was seen in Lethal Weapon. Finally, Jason was seen in the TV movie, Peter Pan Live!

Meanwhile, when Gossip Girl Reboot was first announced, showrunner Joshua Safran shared with THR, "It's just a new look at this particular society in New York, the idea is that society changes constantly. So how has this world changed, how has social media and its effect changed? All of those things allow us to look at the world 12 years on [from the original's debut] as opposed to just redoing the story. None of us are interested in just redoing a story." Joshua was a writer as well as the executive producer of Gossip Girl.

