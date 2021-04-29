Gossip Girl reboot: Joshua Safran TEASES new details of show; Says we’re all GG now; CONFIRMS July release

Gossip Girl showrunner Joshua Safran recently revealed new details of the upcoming show, and the release date of the show. Scroll down for updates.

Gossip Girl reboot is finally inching closer to its release and fans finally have new info on the much-anticipated series, thanks to showrunner Joshua Safran. Safran recently spoke to Cosmopolitan along with the cast of the show and revealed new details, including the release date of the show. Joshua shared the cover feature on Twitter, and wrote, “Oh hi also: show drops in July.” He also spoke about just which member of the cast could be the new Gossip Girl.

“We’re all Gossip Girl now,” he stated. “We are all purveyors of our own social media surveillance state.” He also said that there is an unexpected twist coming to the show that fans haven’t picked up on yet. “My hope is that we make it to airing and people don’t know,” he said. “I would love to see that conversation happen in the context of people having seen it as opposed to talking about something they haven’t seen.”

Back in September 2020, Safran opened up about the core difference between the original series and the new one. In addition to a brand new cast featuring Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jonathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Jordan Alexander, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson and Zión Moreno. Taking to Twitter for a candid chat about Gossip Girl reboot is creator Joshua Safran who answered several fan questions and in the process revealed many intriguing details about the upcoming show. When asked about the biggest difference between the original series and the reboot version which he's most proud of, Safran confessed, "The majority of characters being diverse and/or queer.," while teasing further, "It is very, very queer."

