Gossip Girl reboot makers REVEAL updates on the script and casting

A Gossip Girl reboot is in the work. The Gossip Girl 2.0 was announced last year and now, the makers have offered an update on the cast and script.

Unless you've been living under the rock, you would be aware that a Gossip Girl reboot is in the making. The makers announced that they are revisiting Upper East Side to unfold a few more scandalous stories through the voice of the Gossip Girl. A few months ago, Kristen Bell confirmed she was reprising her role as the voice of Gossip Girl. Now, the producers of the show have confirmed that the first draft of the Gossip Girl reboot script is ready.

Speaking at the HBO Max's winter Television Critics Association press tour session, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, confirmed that the first script reminiscences the original series. "We have gotten the first script and I can tell you we all breathed a big sigh of relief because it's quite good. You can imagine the bar is very high. I think that one of the benefits of having the original creators involved, they're very clear of what the essential elements of the show are and are not. And also, really excited to bring a modern lens to it 10 years later. Josh and team have done a great job so far," Aubrey said, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking about the casting, Aubrey revealed that the casting is in the early stage. "We're very early in casting conversations." She hinted that the team is eyeing younger actors for the role. "We've kind of drawn circles around a few people but it's early days on that," she added. There is still no clarity over the OG Gossip Girl cast appearing on the show. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

