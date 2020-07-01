Gossip Girl Reboot: Penn Badgley reacts to GG 2.0; Chace Crawford reveals new cast will be deprived of THIS

The Gossip Girl Reboot might have been impacted due to COVID-19 but Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford are looking forward to seeing the new teens of the Upper East Side.

It is still unclear if any of the OG Gossip Girl cast will appear in the Gossip Girl reboot. But Penn Badgley has revealed he is excited about the show. HBO Max had confirmed that the show revolving around the fictional lives of the Upper East Siders will be rebooted with new faces. It was also revealed that Code Black actress Emily Alyn Lind has been taken on board to lead the drama. Kristen Bell is the sole OG member that has confirmed her return.

While Penn's name hasn't been included in the reboot cast, the beloved Lonely Boy revealed he is actually looking forward to the series. The actor, in a recent Actors on Actors interview for Variety, said he is looking forward to seeing the reboot. "Dude, I’m so interested to see what it’s like. I wish them well. I really am also interested to see how people react to it," he told Chace.

In the same interview, as the duo was reminiscing the good old days on the sets, they recalled the times they were treated like royalty at the Palace hotel. He recalled a manager who took special care of the cast. Recalling one of the incidents, Penn revealed, "They had a grilled cheese sandwich there called “The Gossip Girl Grilled Cheese Sandwich.” And I was like, “You should just call it ‘The Gossip Grill.'” And then, he took the menu from me and went inside, changed the name right there, printed a different menu and handed me a new menu with my suggestion. And I was like, “OK. This is a way to live.”

Chace immediately chipped in to say that the new cast members might never get the same treatment as the OG cast members did back in the day. "The new kids won’t get that treatment," he said.

