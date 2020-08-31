Gossip Girl Reboot: Singer Jordan Alexander joins Emily Alyn Lind, Adam Cahnler & more in anticipated spin off

Gossip Girl’s highly anticipated reboot will reportedly feature Toronto based singer Jordan Alexader in a lead role, along with Kristen Bell as the voice of GG, lost of ‘queer content’ and ‘nonwhite’ leads according to executive producer Joshua Safran.

HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot is introducing us to the next generation of Manhattan's elite. Though the start of production was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the series has been dropping a handful of casting announcements. While most of the characters' details are being kept under wraps, actress Emily Alyn Lind will be playing Audrey, a young high schooler who has been in a relationship for a while and according to Vulture is "beginning to wonder what more could be out there." Sounds like the perfect mix of Serena and Blair!

Executive producer Joshua Safran previously teased that the spinoff will feature a more inclusive cast than the original. "There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show," he told Vulture. "I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there. Even when I went to a private school in New York in the '90s, the school didn't necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl." He previously said that the show's "leads are nonwhite," and also promised that "there [will be] a lot of queer content" on the show. "It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that."

The cast currently includes names like Jordan Alexander, Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay as well as Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, Savannah Smith and Zion Moreno.

While there's no word yet on whether the original cast members will make an appearance, Kristen Bell is returning as the voice of Gossip Girl herself. You know you love it! Keep reading to find out who has signed up for the reboot, so far.

ALSO READ: Kristen Bell has THIS to say on her return to Gossip Girl spin-off

Share your comment ×