Gossip Girl Reboot Trailer: Upper East Siders return with juicy scandals and Kristen Bell's iconic narrator

The trailer of Gossip Girl reboot starring Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind in lead roles has been released ahead of its July 8 premiere.

Gossip Girl is back and this time it's new and improved in ways that can only promise to get more dramatic and glamorous. The famed sitcom that originally starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford in lead roles, now gets a reboot with a much diverse cast. The official trailer of the reboot series starring Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith and more is here.

The one common thing that holds the reboot and original series together, the Gossip Girl returns, in of course, the iconic voice of Kristen Bell. The trailer of the HBO Max series certainly doubles the drama from the first one as bigger scandals arise in the reboot series. The trailer gives a sneak peek at all the glamorous soirees and the iconic steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a new group to flaunt their social status at.

Check out the trailer of Gossip Girl here:

From intimate threesomes to Gossip Girl upgrading to an Instagram account, the life of Upper East Side teens is way more juicier than their previous lot. The story returns to the teen gang at New York's Constance Billard School where Leighton Meester's Blair Waldorf once established supremacy with her girl gang in the original sitcom.

The reboot is expected to discuss the perils of social media and more as the new-age gang tackle problems faced by teens today. The reboot's first season consists of 10 episodes, that have been created by showrunner Joshua Safran, who also wrote and executive produced the final seasons of the original Gossip Girl.

ALSO READ: Gossip Girl creator teases difference between the original series and reboot version: It's very, very queer

Share your comment ×