Gossip Girl Rewind: 5 Times Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf left our hearts fluttering in the original series

As we gear up for the Gossip Girl reboot to leave us scandalised in the best of ways, we look back at the original GG's beloved couple Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf aka Chair, decoding why they were a fan-favourite pair.

"Three words. Eight letters. Say it and I'm yours." Utter this memorable phrase to a Gossip Girl fan and enjoy the lovestruck look in their eyes! That's the power of GG's eternally beloved pair Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf aka Chair, played to perfection by Ed Westwick and Leighton Meester. Who knew a kiss shared at the back of a limo would ignite such an iconic TV couple, whose memorable scenes are rewatched by loyal Chuck and Blair fans from time to time.

With a new set of controversy-driven students set to take over Constance Billard and St. Jude's as the Gossip Girl reboot premieres this week, we're currently all geared up for our new favourite guilty pleasure show. However, the new GG has a lot to live up to because the original Gossip Girl has a cult fanbase at this point and with favourable reasons. One of which is Chuck and Blair's eccentric love story! Even in their darkest moments, Chair always persevered and found their way back to each other, beating all odds to be each other's family, one they always craved for.

Here are our Top 5 favourite Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf moments which left GG fans' hearts fluttering out loud:

The legendary 'limo' kiss

While the complicated love quadruple between Blair Waldorf, Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford), Serena Van Der Woodsen (Blake Lively) and Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) established the foundation of Gossip Girl early on, it was the iconic kiss shared at the back of a limo between Blair and Chuck Bass aka Queen B and the ultimate playboy, that really got the ball rolling, storyline-wise. Fans immediately clobbered up Chair's quirky romance as Sum 41's With You became THE theme song for Chair.

Three words, eight letters

After abandoning Blair Waldorf during their Tuscany trip because of major commitment issues at the end of Gossip Girl Season 1, GG Season 2 sees Chuck Bass being left gobsmacked at the Hamptons when his desired ladylove finds a new man in Marcus Beaton. During the annual White Party, Chuck tries to convince Blair to stay with him instead of going with Marcus and that's when Blair asks him to say the coveted: "Three words. Eight letters. Say it and I'm yours." Chuck is unable to do so and it takes him one entire season to get off his high horse and finally confess "I love you" to the 'only one' of his life. Obviously, in true Chuck Bass style, a love confession includes travelling to Paris and Germany just to buy Blair's favourite macaroons and stockings as presents.

Blair is there for Chuck

Gossip Girl Season 2 also had its share of heartbreaking moments, the worse of which was Chuck Bass' father Bart Bass' (Robert John Burke) death. Chuck goes on an instant downward spiral and his only saving grace is Blair Waldorf, who he constantly tries to push away. Inevitably, in a deeply vulnerable moment, Chuck seeks comfort in Blair as he finally breaks down while Blair holds on to Chuck like her life depends on it. The moment, which takes place inside Blair's bedroom, sees an automatic switch in Blair from being irritated with Chuck's arrival to immediate concern when she sees Chuck's distraught state. That's the beauty of Chair; it's not just at their happiest, they're there for each other during the darkest of times too. We see that in Gossip Girl Season 3 as well when Chuck relives Bart's death, a year later, and Blair shoulders him like an anchor.

Paris reunion

At the end of Gossip Girl Season 3, after their gut-wrenching breakup (the reason being Chuck trying to sell Blair for a hotel, but that's a story for another day!), reunion (not at Empire State Building, unfortunately!) and yet another breakup (Chuck sleeps with Jenny Humphrey [Taylor Momsem]!) we come to know that Chuck Bass had a customised Harry Winston engagement ring in possession and was planning to propose to Blair Waldorf. However, Chuck gets mugged and shot in Prague, which leads him to have a new life in Paris with a new identity as Henry Prince, falling in love with Eva Coupeau (Clémence Poésy), the woman who saved him after the shooting. However, his past was meant to catch up with him as Blair, who comes to Paris with Serena Van Der Woodsen, encounters him by mistake.

After finding out about the engagement ring and that Chuck was shot, Blair runs to the train station to stop Chuck from fleeing again and asks him to return back to New York. "Your world would be easier if I didn't come back," Chuck confesses to which Blair admits, "That's true. But it wouldn't be my world without you in it." Cue the tearworks!

The fairytale wedding

Travelling a bit ahead to Gossip Girl Season 6, with Bart Bass now definitely dead, Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf become a runaway couple as the police are after them for questioning. However, Jack Bass (Desmond Harrington) saves the day with a brilliant suggestion to Chuck and Blair; get married and gain spousal privilege. With a simple a sweet proposal, Chair gets married in front of those who matter most at the Bethesda Terrace/Fountain and it's their customised "I do's" featuring the "three words, eight letters" dialogue that made it a fairytale wedding, perfect for Chuck and Blair.

Cyrus: Do you, Chuck, take Blair to be your lawfully wedded wife?

Chuck: Three words, eight letters.

Cyrus Rose (Wallace Shawn): Blair, do you take Chuck to be your lawfully wedded husband?

Blair: One word, three letters, yes!

They did get arrested immediately after, but we'd like to pretend that did not happen. Five years later, Chuck and Blair get their happy ending, including having an adorable son named Henry Bass (Alex Bento). The rest, as they say, is history!

Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf aren't your typical relationship goals but that's what makes them such an ideal match to root for!

Meanwhile, the Gossip Girl reboot premieres on July 8.

