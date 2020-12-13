Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively TROLLS husband Ryan Reynolds again! Talks about her favourite things from Vancouver

Blake Lively recently poked fun at husband Ryan Reynolds once again through her IG Stories, scroll down to see what she said.

Blake Lively is once again trolling Ryan Reynolds! The 33-year-old Gossip Girl actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday (December 10) to reveal that four of her “favourite things in the world” come from Vancouver, Canada. In the first Story, Blake shared a photo with the first three of her favourite things: ice cream from Rain or Shine Ice Cream shop, doughnuts from Cartems, and pie from the A la Mode Pie Café.

In her next Story, fans thought she would put the 44-year-old actor – since he is from Vancouver – but instead, Blake shared another treat! “And the 4th, of course, is @askforluigi,” Blake wrote alongside the photo of cake, cookies and more from the restaurant. “…Who did you think I was gonna say??”

If you missed it, during a recent interview, with Access Hollywood in November, the 44-year-old actor gushed about life with his three daughters – James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1 – and wife Blake Lively. “No joke, they’re like the most capable people I know,” Ryan said, talking about his wife and kids. “If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they’re the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire.”

“I love being a girl dad,” he continued. “I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would’ve imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers — I’m the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it.”

