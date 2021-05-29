Gossip Girl’s sequel series trailer OUT; Kristen Bell returns as narrator & mysterious blogger for the reboot

HBO Max released a glimpse of Gossip Girl’s reboot on social media and there's a lot of hype about the new show. Check out the details.

The first teaser for Gossip Girl’s reboot is out now and there’s a lot of hype about the sequel series on social media. HBO Max released a glimpse of the show which is described as an “extension of the pop culture classic.” The developers of the original series, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, have returned to make the new show even more special. The eye catching teaser gave sneak peek into what fans can expect from the iconic show’s sequel.

Actress Kristen Bell has returned to the sequel series as the narrator and unknown blogger who reveals secrets of teenagers residing in New York’s high society. Gossip Girl’s official Instagram handle unveiled the teaser trailer along with an interesting caption. “Bet you're excited to see me back in action. Don't forget I've got my eye on you too. See you July 8. XOXO, Gossip Girl,” the caption read. The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith.

The sequel is also based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s books. The writer and producer of the original show, Joshua Safran is also a part of the project as the showrunner. It’s safe to say netizens are thrilled about the new series as soon after the teaser went up, comments about the same started flooding in. The show features a whole new cast. Gossip Girl is set to premiere on HBO Max on July 8, 2021.

