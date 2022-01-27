Gossip Girl’s Vanessa Abrams aka Jessica Szohr REACTS to her infamous hookup with Chuck Bass in season 3

Jessica Szohr who essayed the infamous role of Vanessa Abrams on Gossip Girl recently launched her new podcast XOXO with Jessica Szohr, where she will reportedly look back at the show. While talking to Teen Vogue about her new gig, Szohr opened up about the role that people loved to hate. Even though she loved and resonated with the character on most days, Jessica did admit that sometimes the writers went a little overboard, she said: “I feel like [Vanessa] definitely got the short end of the stick. Vanessa was funny to me because there were so many parts of her that I really liked. There were other parts where I would think ‘Why is she on the Upper East Side again?’ When she hooked up with Chuck, I was thinking, ‘Why hook up with Chuck? Why is Chuck hooking up with her?'”

Ultimately, Szohr admitted that the character did deserve the hate it received from GG fans, she said: “Some of the stuff that was written [in the show] was cringe-worthy and was annoying. So if I annoyed you and you cringed at Vanessa, then I was doing my job, because some of the stuff was that way.”

As far as negative feedback is concerned, the actress reflected that it never bothered her. “I don’t really look at comments and read those type of things just because when the show hit, there were so many opinions. I didn’t read a bunch of comments because if people are being harsh or weird, I’m not going to spend my time looking at that. For me, not worth my time. I was bringing her to life the best that I could with what was written, and if you didn’t like it, then I think I was doing my job.”

Also read: Gossip Girl Rewind: 5 Times Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf left our hearts fluttering in the original series