Gossip Girl: Sebastian Stan marks 13 years of the series by getting drunk and delivering PRICELESS reactions

It's been 13 years since Gossip Girl premiered. Sebastian Stan recorded himself watching the pilot episode and there were some hilarious reactions! Watch the video below.

On September 19, 2007, Gossip Girl informed the Upper East Siders that Serena was back. Serena van der Woodsen made her way out of the Grand Central Station and led us into the dysfunctional and entangled lives of the Upper East Siders which had us hooked until 2012. The CS drama featured a slew of stars including Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick among others. While we find ourselves revisiting the iconic show on its 13th premiere anniversary, we did not expect Sebastian Stan to join the party on Saturday night.

For those forgotten (how could you!), Stan played Carter Baizen on the show. The actor switched on the pilot episode and sipped on a glass of wine. He rushed through the scenes of the pilot episode and shared his reactions to the scene. At the point when Chace Crawford, who played Nate Archibald in the CW drama, made his entry, Stan gave him a huge shoutout before adding, "Man I always wish I had that hair.”

As the episode ended, Stan looked like he got a little nostalgic about the series. "Well I wasn’t in the pilot, but I wish I was," he confesses before he signed off with, "There it is. Xoxo.” He shared the video with the caption, "It was the best of times and it was the best of times. Xoxo, Gossip Girl. Premiere 09/19/2007."

Check out the video below:

sebastian stan rewatching and reacting to the first episode of gossip girl on his instagram has been the best and funniest thing i’ve seen pic.twitter.com/nPby9ifetK — ً (@nevergooutstyIe) September 20, 2020

As we revisit Gossip Girl from time to time, we are excited about Gossip Girl 2.0. The sequel has finalised the cast but the reboot was impacted due to the COVID-19 crisis. While we wait for more updates on the reboot, do you think the OG cast should appear in the reboot? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Gossip Girl creator teases difference between the original series and reboot version: It's very, very queer

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×