Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick enjoys 'British summer' with rumoured girlfriend Amy Jackson

Enjoying good old summer days together. Ed Westwick, popularly known for his iconic portrayal of the casanova Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, subtly confirmed his romance rumours with Indian-British actress Amy Jackson. The two actors took to their respective Instagram handles and posted clicks from their holiday getaway as they cycled down the same path in the countryside of the UK.

In Westwick's post, he uploaded a snap of himself riding on a cycle as someone photographs him from the back while he wrote in his caption, "Heatwave." His ladylove Jackson too talked of the weather as she penned, "26 degrees they said. #TheGreatBritishSummer," as the actress posted a series of snaps accompanied by a video of her on the bike which even features a male voice that all fans speculate is none other than Ed Westwick himself. In her post, Jackson added a snap of herself and her companion on the rendezvous as they lie back in bed and gaze through the big window.

Check out Amy Jackson's Instagram post below:

Previously, the couple went viral as a snap of them taking a walk hailed fire on the internet. The couple first crossed paths last December when they were seen talking together at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival. Afterwards, the pair were often papped together. In February, a source opened up about their relationship with The Sun and shared, "Ed and Amy are a really good match. They hit it off straight away."

Check out Ed Westwick's Instagram post below:

However, both Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson have yet to spell out explicitly that they are a couple and confirm their relationship.

