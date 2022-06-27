Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick rings in his birthday with girlfriend Amy Jackson and his family; See Pics

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson made their relationship official on Instagram recently. As Westwick celebrated his 35th birthday on June 27, he took to his social media account to share photos and videos from the celebration which included his family as well as girlfriend Amy Jackson. The videos showcased Ed cutting his stunning birthday cake.

The Gossip Girl star seemed to be smiling wide as he was surrounded by his loved ones for the big day. In his Instagram stories, the actor posted a series of videos which included him blowing the candles off a stunning cake which was designed in the shape of a blue car. Ed's furry friend was also designed as a part of the cake where he was seen seated on the car's backseat.

In the video where he was seen blowing off his birthday candles, Westwick wrote in the captions, "Best times with family. Love you guys." In another photo shared by him, Amy was seen standing beside him as he hugged his mom.

Check out Ed Westwick's photos here:

Ed and Amy were recently also attended Royal Ascot 2022 together and looked every bit gorgeous in their formal looks. The couple also took off on a vacation to Spain earlier this year. The duo met each other for the first time at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival last December and it seems they hit it off instantly considering they were seen chatting during the ceremony. Following the same, the duo was clicked hanging out in London together.

