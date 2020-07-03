Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley admits to taking ‘plenty’ of hallucinogenic drugs in his early 20s

The 33-year-old actor Penn Badgley confessed this week to taking “plenty” of hallucinogenic drugs in his younger days, while talking to fellow “Gossip Girl” alum Chace Crawford via Variety Studio: Actors on Actors. Scroll ahead for the full chat.

According to Penn Badgley, his early 20s was a wild time. During a conversation with Chace Crawford who he worked alongside in Gossip Girl for Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, the 33-year-old actor opened up about some of his experiences with hallucinogenic drugs at the earlier stage of his adult life. Crawford asked Penn if he did any research for the second season of You in which his character takes acid, to which Penn admitted that “in my early 20s, I did plenty of research.”

During the same chat, Penn also stated that he hasn’t watched a teen drama like Gossip Girl for several years. The hit show is based on the elites of the Upper East Side in New York; the show ran from 2007 to 2012, and remains one of the most popular dramas, till date. According to Penn, the last time he watched it was with his wife before they got married. “It was around six months after we had met, and she had never seen an episode before.” The actor says that was the last time he remembers watching an episode.

Penn also revealed that he isn’t that proud of seeing what he looked like at the time. The actor explained that nobody likes to look back on what they used to look like in the early twenties. “Who can enjoy that?” the actor joked.

Badgley was also in the news recently for his comments on co-star, Chris D’Elia’s sexual assault allegations. As it was previously reported, several young women on Twitter accused him of talking to them when they were underage. Reports said that Chris D’Elia was accused of “grooming” young women; however, following Chris’ side of the story, many have since cast doubt on the controversy. The You star, Penn Badgley, who worked alongside Chris, later released a statement claiming that he found the allegations “disturbing.”

