Gossip Girl star Savannah Smith CONFIRMS a major theory about her character Monet from the reboot

Gossip Girl reboot recently premiered and it has already gotten everyone hooked to it. While fans of the original series felt they wouldn't enjoy the reboot series as much were surprised to find themselves equally invested in the new plot and characters of the show. Among the many lead characters, one of the most interesting one happens to be Savannah Smith's Monet. While fans had been speculating about her character's sexual preferences, the actress seemed to confirm the same through a recent tweet.

On Wednesday, July 21, Savannah took to her Twitter to address all of the speculations about Monet and confirmed that she's a lesbian. Smith wrote, "So yea, she’s into girls." In another tweet, she further added, "And only girls." Fans seemed to had guessed it quite early on in the show though with Smith's confirmation, things have become more interesting now.

Monet's character has already caught the attention of fans and while describing it recently, Smith spoke to Essence saying, "She’s evil! She’s cutthroat. She’s the maker of all drama, and she makes people cry." Smith further added, "I definitely thought about the angry Black girl trope, but it’s just not there."

Gossip Girl reboot began airing on HBO Max recently and also stars Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak in lead roles. The show despite being compared to the original series is going beyond it when it comes to representation and telling relevant stories. One of the biggest twists of the series came early on as the identity of Gossip Girl has already been revealed on the show.

