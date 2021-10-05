Gossip Girl star Thomas Doherty is all set to join the cast of THIS upcoming horror thriller; Find out

The Bride, a horror movie from Screen Gems starring Nathalie Emmanuel, will feature Thomas Doherty as per Deadline. Garrett Hedlund, who just left the project, has been replaced by Doherty. Hugh Skinner, Sean Pertwee, Courtney Taylor, Alana Boden, and Stephanie Corneliussen are among those who have joined the cast.

However, Thompson will direct, with Blair Butler writing the initial screenplay based on her proposal and Thompson revising it. Emile Gladstone is in charge of the project's production. The film is a modern thriller that recounts the tale of a young lady who is invited to a luxurious destination wedding in England, only to discover that her attendance at the wedding is being used for nefarious purposes.

Meanwhile, as per Deadline, Doherty is now starring in the HBO Max remake of Gossip Girl, which debuted on July 8 as HBO Max's most-watched original series during launch weekend. A second season has been renewed. He was most recently seen in Hulu's High Fidelity, with Zoe Kravitz. His big break came when he played Harry Hook in Disney's blockbuster series Descendants, which drew almost 21 million viewers in the most desirable demographic. In addition, he may be seen in HBO's Catherine The Great, with Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke.

WME, Anonymous Content, Olivia Bell Management in the UK, Peikoff Mahan, and Rogers & Cowan PMK represent Doherty. Markham, Froggatt & Irwin represent Skinner. Meanwhile, Skinner's film credits include Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in which he co-starred with Lily James and Meryl Streep, as well as Tom Hooper's Les Miserables. His television credits include Matthew Weiner's The Romanoffs for Amazon, Hulu's Harlots, BBC's Poldark, and the critically acclaimed, award-winning series Fleabag.

ALSO READ:Thomas Doherty gets CANDID on battling COVID 19 and why he isn't vaccinated yet; Find out