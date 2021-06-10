Gossip Girl Trailer Twitter Reaction: Fans can't get over the irresistible drama set to Super Rich Kids track

Gossip Girl reboot trailer has everyone talking about it as it promises to go bigger and better than the original CW series.

If you were a fan of CW's Gossip Girl series that aired between 2007 to 2012, you are in for a treat as the show's reboot version now returns to HBO Max. Taking us back to the Upper East Side and the lives of super-rich teenagers who reside there, the show will tackle Gossip Girl in the time of social media as she upgrades from a blog to an Instagram account. The reboot's trailer was recently released and it's getting some amazing reactions from fans.

Much like Leighton Meester and Blake Lively's Blair Waldorf-Serena van der Woodsen gang, the reboot will introduce us to the scandalous lives of Emily Alyn Lind's Audrey Hope and her friends. The reboot stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak in lead roles.

One of the biggest things about the reboot trailer that has caught the eye of fans is the fitting track that it is set to. Netizens have been impressed to find Frank Ocean’s track Super Rich Kids set to the trailer and can't get enough of the vibe it brings with the already dramatic stories that show is promising. Fans have also expressed that the trailer does make the reboot look absolutely "irresistible" and that they can't wait t devour it as they did with the original show.

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

I want to be excited about Super Rich Kids in the new #GossipGirl trailer but then i remembered the original GG episode that had the channel orange soundtrack it’s looking more and more like 2007 GG but as someone who desperately wanted GG: The Carlyle’s, I’ll take it. — Tor (@offbrandtor) June 10, 2021

The #GossipGirl reboot trailer using “Super Rich Kids” already has me sold — marcel (@itsmarcelj) June 10, 2021

#GossipGirl IM SO WXCITEDDDDDDDD — Lactose on the runway (@lickallthisjam) June 10, 2021

I'm way too old to be this excited for #GossipGirl coming back. — Jamey_Giddens (@Jamey_Giddens) June 10, 2021

#GossipGirl looks great !!! Definitely the drama I’ve been missing. Can’t wait. — Wlter III (@walt_thethird) June 10, 2021

I love messy rich people drama #GossipGirl — MERON: L0KI month (@SnatchedK) June 10, 2021

Right when I thought I wasn’t going to be sucked into #gossipgirl…HERE I AM. — Eileen (@MissWhoeverUR) June 10, 2021

Gossip Girl reboot is set to premiere on HBO Max on July 8, 2021. The show's first season will be consisting of 10 episodes that are expected to be an hour long. Gossip Girl alum Kristen Bell will be returning as the narrator for the Upper East Side's newsbreaker.

