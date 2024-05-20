‘Got A Feeling For Who He Was’: Sean Diddy Combs’ Ex-Assistant ‘Not Surprised’ About Cassie Ventura Assault Video

Sean Diddy Combs has been receiving significant media attention recently due to a series of legal troubles and allegations against him. There has been a recent update to his story.

Suzi Siegel, a former assistant to Sean Diddy Combs, stated that although she never saw him acting abusively toward Casandra Cassie Ventura while she worked for him, Ventura's lawsuit against Combs, as well as the recently surfaced 2016 footage showing him assaulting her in a hotel hallway, did not surprise her. The assistant, who worked for the rapper from 2008 to 2009, told CNN that she never saw him misbehave with Ventura or anyone. Therefore, she was pretty upset by the recent developments and the proof found against the music mogul.

Suzi Siegel's thoughts about the ongoing matter

Suzi Siegel opened up about the recent assault video and said that she was around Combs a lot and got a feeling for who he was. She mentioned that she didn't see anything that could get him in trouble, but she believed there was a power dynamic, especially with Ventura at the beginning of her career, being so young, good-looking, and, of course, immensely talented.

Siegel further said that she worked for Diddy Combos around the beginning of his relationship with Ventura, around 2007, and that she never saw him mistreat her in any way. Coming to the footage that went viral, she said "Obviously, I saw it with the rest of America today. But when I saw it, I knew that it was something that he could be capable of," the rapper's former assistant continued.

Details about the recently surfaced 2016 footage

The video, which was shared by CNN, showcases Diddy Combos kicking and dragging ex partner Casandra Cassie Ventura in the hallway of a hotel in Los Angeles while she tries to escape and reach out for help. After the video, Ventura's attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, shared in a statement that "words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.".

However, in another statement shared on Instagram, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office wrote that it was unable to charge Combs with crimes in relation to the footage. It was filmed beyond the timeline where a crime occurred, and the footage from the surveillance camera could not be used as evidence in court as of today.

