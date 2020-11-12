  1. Home
  2. entertainment

GOT alum Jason Momoa defends his infamous pink clothes; Says ‘I don’t really give a s**t what anyone thinks’

Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa recently talked about wearing pink so much and said that “it’s just a beautiful colour.”
13295 reads Mumbai
GOT alum Jason Momoa defends his infamous pink clothesGOT alum Jason Momoa defends his infamous pink clothes; Says ‘I don’t really give a s**t what anyone thinks’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa recently opened up about his love for the colour pink. During an interview with InStyle, the 41-year-old Aquaman actor talked about why he wears the colour so much. “Pink is just a beautiful colour,” Jason shared in the magazine. “And I’m pretty secure in my masculinity. I don’t really give a s–t what anyone thinks.” Jason definitely is a big fan of the colour pink. He’s worn the colour to several red carpet events, including to the 2019 Oscars.

 

In case you missed it, in the same interview, Jason talked about his earlier career and revealed that he and his family were “starving” after his character was killed off of Game of Thrones in 2011 before the show became a smash.

 

After Khal Drogo’s exit from the show, the 41-year-old “spent several years struggling to pay the bills” at his home with Lisa Bonet and their kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” Jason told InStyle. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.” Things improved for him when he was cast in 2016′s Justice League and subsequently, Aquaman.

 

ALSO READ: Aquaman star Jason Momoa revealed he cried during the filming of every episode of this series

 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits : Instyle, Getty Images

You may like these
Jason Momoa’s family was ‘starving’ after his Game of Thrones exit; Things got better after bagging Aquaman
Jason Momoa backs Ray Fisher again amid Justice League Investigation; Claims cast was treated in a s****y way
Jason Momoa on 'Aquaman 2': 'a little bit more relevant to the world we're living in
DC FanDome: Online event organised by Warner Bros takes place on THIS day as Gal Gadot, John Cena are hyped up
Game of Thrones co stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to reunite for a vampire movie Good Bad & Undead
Justice League Snyder Cut to release in 2021; Henry Cavill & his infamous mustache join DCEU fans to celebrate

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement