GOT alum Jason Momoa defends his infamous pink clothes; Says ‘I don’t really give a s**t what anyone thinks’

Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa recently talked about wearing pink so much and said that “it’s just a beautiful colour.”

Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa recently opened up about his love for the colour pink. During an interview with InStyle, the 41-year-old Aquaman actor talked about why he wears the colour so much. “Pink is just a beautiful colour,” Jason shared in the magazine. “And I’m pretty secure in my masculinity. I don’t really give a s–t what anyone thinks.” Jason definitely is a big fan of the colour pink. He’s worn the colour to several red carpet events, including to the 2019 Oscars.

In case you missed it, in the same interview, Jason talked about his earlier career and revealed that he and his family were “starving” after his character was killed off of Game of Thrones in 2011 before the show became a smash.

After Khal Drogo’s exit from the show, the 41-year-old “spent several years struggling to pay the bills” at his home with Lisa Bonet and their kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” Jason told InStyle. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.” Things improved for him when he was cast in 2016′s Justice League and subsequently, Aquaman.

