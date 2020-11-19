GOT alum Jason Momoa OPENS UP about family life in rare interview; Calls himself ‘a work in progress’

Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa recently opened up about his life at home with wife Lisa Bonet in a rare interview. Scroll down to see what he said.

Jason Momoa recently opened up about family life. The 41-year-old Aquaman star spoke to Men’s Health and spoke about how he differs from his characters on Game of Thrones or Aquaman: “I may look big and tough, but I’m not. I’m nothing like Khal Drogo. I’m not even the king of my own house! I’m absolutely terrified of my wife.”

On the importance of family in 2020: “We’ve all gotten so much closer. My wife is very sophisticated and smart and our kids and I are kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband.”

On crying when daughter Lola turned 13 and his fear of her dating: “I’m not going to do well with it. I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dips–t bad boy. I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Lisa Bonet], good luck!’”

On trying yoga with wife Lisa Bonet: “So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’d rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga. I can’t bend over anymore! My hamstrings are so tight. It’s pathetic. I remember one time I was all yoked out for Conan the Barbarian, and I was in a yoga class with all these older ladies in Topanga and everyone was just holding their arms up and I was like, ‘This is so hard!’”

