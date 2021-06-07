GOT alum Sophie Turner ditches blonde locks for THIS colour; Shows off new hue on date night with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner recently changed her hair colour! Scroll down to know the details of her new do.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner recently changed her hair in a big way! According to pictures obtained by TMZ, the naturally blonde star recently dyed her hair red and showed off the new hue while on a date, attending the Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game with her husband and Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas.

The actress, 25, was seen rocking red hair in X-Men movie Dark Phoenix back in 2019, the actress had remained a blonde ever since wrapping up the shoot of the supernatural film. In the pictures from Joe and Sophie’s game date, the actress and singer looked adorable as both were dressed in blue. Sophie also rocked a cool pair of white-framed sunglasses and a white face mask.

On the personal front, the actress recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Willa with Joe Jonas. Just last week, Joe spoke to E! News and revealed how the couple is exploring new territories with each other as first-time working parents. This summer, Joe and his brothers will be hitting the road on their Remember This summer tour the while Sophie will soon begin production on her upcoming HBO Max series The Staircase. “It’s definitely a new experience now that we are all kind of back. I’m going on tour, she’s starting a project,” Joe admitted. “It’s going to be a lot of flying back and forth on days off, for me at least. It’s kind of a new territory,” he said.

