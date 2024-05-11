“Got Closure Because Teri Did Too”: Nava Mau On Baby Reindeer Deleted Scene

In the hit Netflix drama series, Nava Mau plays the role of a transwoman, Teri who begins dating the series’ main character, Donny, played by the show’s creator Richard Gadd. While the show ended on a cryptic note, star Nava Mau spoke about a deleted scene that provided her some closure for her character, Teri.

Nava Mau got closure for Teri

Baby Reindeer is based on Richard Gadd’s real-life experiences and explores his traumatic years-long experiences with a stalker, Martha who is played by Jessica Gunning. The series also explores Gadd’s history as a victim of sexual abuse. Midst this chaos, Richard’s character, Donny gets romantically involved with Teri (Nava Mau’s character), and they form a loving bond with one another. Nevertheless, things start to fall apart when Donny’s stalker threatens Teri. As for Donny and Teri’s relationship, they eventually break up and end up going their separate ways. Fans sympathized with Teri throughout the series and a few were disappointed that she didn’t get her happy ending with Donny.

In an interview with British GQ, the 31-year-old opened up about a deleted scene from the final cut that would have picked up on the couple's relationship five months after which showed how Teri ended up. "There actually was one more piece of Teri and Donny's relationship in the script, and I performed it," Mau said. "Teri leaves Donny a voicemail five months later. So I think, for me, I got closure because Teri did too.' She continued by saying that this gave her so much comfort knowing that they found peace with regards to their relationship. In the end, Teri did get her happy ending, she found a new man and didn't lose her friends or job. Nava Mau also spoke about how remarkable this is since most stories end up with trans people being broken.

Richard Gadd on Baby Reindeer

The actor/producer spoke to The Independent before the show was released about the way he’s handling Teri's character with sensitivity revolving around a trans character. “We had all kinds of advisors – diversity advisors, trans advisors – to make sure that what we were doing was gonna be the right thing,” he said. “But not in a way where the art felt compromised or anything was watered down. They were very good in terms of knowing the kind of complicated story we were trying to tell.”

In an interview with Variety, Richard Gadd was also candid about the origin of his show, Baby Reindeer. He talked about how the show cannot be based on a true story due to various reasons but he added that the show was 100% emotionally true. The actor admitted that he cannot pinpoint exactly how much percentage of the story is the truth but said that it was a “very true story.” He shared how the reason so many people are resonating with his story is because the story comes from an “emotional truth.”

Baby Reindeer is now streaming on Netflix.

